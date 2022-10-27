Not Available

Bobby Stano had everything going for him. Fresh out of high school, he was signed to the majors, had a beautiful girlfriend, everything was looking up. That is, until he and his friends get into a fight with a neighboring gang. The confrontation results in an accidental fatality and quickly changes Bobby's life forever. He's found guilty of murder and locked in prison for the next thirteen years. When Bobby is released, he's faced with a vilified reputation, a relationship to rekindle and a new life to find.