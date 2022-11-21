Star Bright

Not Available

The angels are aflutter: a baby is soon to be born! One small angel can tell this baby is especially special. And holy moly, are their presents extraordinary. The little angel wants to give a present too, but, what could she possibly offer that is as worthy as the others’ gifts? At a loss for ideas, she peeks over the side of her platform and spies something going on in the desert - a caravan of kings on camels, lost in the dark. She does the only thing she can, and it ends up being the perfect gift for that little baby...the shiningest gift of all.