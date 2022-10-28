Star Faries

Not Available

This is a cute little story about a princess star fairy named Sparkle who lives up in the clouds in Castle WishStar. Her job is to grant wishes to children when they wish upon a star. But lately she has been overwhelmed by the increasing number of wishes being made. So she asks for help and receives not one but five new star fairy helpers named True Love, Whisper, Jazz, Spice, and Nightsong. As the story goes on, we meet a little girl (voice of Drew Barrymore) who is upset but cannot think of a wish to make her happy. - from IMDB review