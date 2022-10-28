1956

Star in the Dust

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 1956

Studio

Universal Pictures

The sheriff of Gunlock is planning to hang Sam Hall, who shot three farmers found on cattle land, at sundown. At the casino, betting is 8 to 3 he won't make it. The cattlemen are set to rescue Sam; the farmers hope to lynch him before he can be rescued; and Hall schemes for escape with his girl Nellie. But Sheriff Jorden is most concerned with finding out who hired Hall: a leading suspect is the sheriff's future brother-in-law.

Cast

Mamie Van DorenEllen Ballard
Richard BooneSam Hall
Coleen GrayNellie Mason
Leif EricksonGeorge Ballard
James GleasonOrval Jones
Randy StuartNan Hogan

