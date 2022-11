Not Available

The Andro planet is ruled by the witch Rinka. The Zzanga knight comes to earth to reclaim the Andro planet. He tries to find the robot with supernatural powers which the scientists of Andro had once built. Rinka sends her henchmen Kats and Kobra to capture Zzanga but with the help of Betaman, Jebi and some kids, he is able to find the robot in a cave. He returns to Andro and defeats Rinka with the robot.