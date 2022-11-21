Star Tamil

Not Available

Murthy (Prashanth) earns his living taking the blame for the mistakes of other people and the jail is his second home. Dhanushkodi (Raghuvaran) has sworn to kill ex-collector Ramanathan's (Vijayakumar) son and so, Ramanathan has transferred his son Santosh (Pravinkanth) to Mauritius while telling the world that he has ran away. Wishing to save his son, he hires Murthy to act as his long lost son, hoping that Dhanushkodi would kill him instead of his actual son. Murthy too accepts the gig since his lover Preeti (Jyotika) is Ramanathan's niece. In the climax, Santhosh supports Dhanushkodi for killing his father, But Dhanushkodi kills Santhosh. The film ends with Murthy taking the blame for killing Santhosh and surrenders himself to police.