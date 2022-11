Not Available

Set during the relatively peaceful times of the The Next Generation era, focusing on two Starfleet officers as they attempt to transport a Klingon prisoner to a more secure location, only to be ambushed by a Klingon Bird-of-Prey that has been lying in wait. Unwilling to give up their prisoner, the officers soon find themselves staring down the barrel of Klingon disruptor cannons as they battle for their very lives in an attempt to escape...