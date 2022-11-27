Star Trek: Enterprise - In a Time of War

Not Available

Newly produced multi-part documentary featuring all-new interviews with the show's cast and crew as well as behind the scenes archival content. This retrospective documentary gives fans an inside look at the making of the show's groundbreaking third season - the first season of a Star Trek series to feature a year-long story arc. Writing staff and production personnel discuss the complexities of plotting the Xindi story-arc and the development of all the major story threads that connected every single episode of the show's third season.