When a massive temporal disaster strikes, the year 2399 is left a devastated ruin with much of the Federation destroyed and Earth a volcanic wasteland. In a desperate bid to restore the present, Captain Kendra Ronston reunites with her fractured crew and travels into the past to undo the damage. But waiting for her is the most sinister nemesis the Federation has ever known, and to stop him, she will have to enlist the help from an unexpected source.