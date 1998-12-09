Star Trek: Insurrection

When an alien race and factions within Starfleet attempt to take over a planet that has "regenerative" properties, it falls upon Captain Picard and the crew of the Enterprise to defend the planet's people as well as the very ideals upon which the Federation itself was founded.
|Patrick Stewart
|Captain Jean-Luc Picard
|Jonathan Frakes
|Commander William T. Riker
|Brent Spiner
|Lt. Commander Data
|LeVar Burton
|Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge
|Gates McFadden
|Doctor Beverly Crusher
|Marina Sirtis
|Counselor Deanna Troi
