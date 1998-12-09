1998

Star Trek: Insurrection

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 1998

Studio

Paramount

When an alien race and factions within Starfleet attempt to take over a planet that has "regenerative" properties, it falls upon Captain Picard and the crew of the Enterprise to defend the planet's people as well as the very ideals upon which the Federation itself was founded.

Cast

Patrick StewartCaptain Jean-Luc Picard
Jonathan FrakesCommander William T. Riker
Brent SpinerLt. Commander Data
LeVar BurtonLt. Commander Geordi La Forge
Gates McFaddenDoctor Beverly Crusher
Marina SirtisCounselor Deanna Troi

View Full Cast >

Images