Star Trek Secret Voyage: Whose Birth These Triumphs Are

Secret Voyage takes place after the completion of the U.S.S. Enterprise's 5 year mission under legendary Captain James T. Kirk and before the events portrayed in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture". The story begins with Captain Calvin Mercer being called into the office of Admiral Hernadez office and asked to take on a secret mission before he finds out what it is. Bored with his ground assignments Mercer accepts. The mission that he chose to accept involves taking the refurbished Enterprise to the edge of known space and brokering a treaty with an alien race that has developed a new fuel that promises to revolutionize space travel. What seems like a straight forward mission involving first contact with a strange new world and new civilization quickly turns into something much more complicated with sinister overtones and hints of betrayal from within Star Fleet, or...someone else. Written by [email protected]