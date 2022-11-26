Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Not Available

From 1997 comes this "lost movie" which few fans have seen! Actually, it is cut together from game footage with new scenes filmed and added to flesh out the story. For those fans who thought they had seen the last of Captain Kirk, Sulu, and Chekov, this video is a welcome discovery. We get the added bonus of Christopher Plummer reprising his role of General Chang (and find out how he lost that eye)! I wish that Nichelle Nichols had been in it, also. It's not theatrical movie quality; not even TV-movie quality acting on the part of the cadets. But, just to see some of the old crew again... makes it worth it!