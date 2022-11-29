Not Available

Star Trek: Temporal Anomaly is the story of an average day aboard the Enterprise 1701-E which takes place just after the incident with the Ba'ku featured in Star Trek: Insurrection. An anomaly suddenly forms and within the blink of an eye somehow leaves only 1 Ensign aboard the Federation flagship. He soon discovers other ships from other times have also been brought to that region of space and each with only 1 crew member left aboard. With each ship badly damaged the remaining cross era crew must join forces against an unlikely foe as the fate of there ships, their lost crews and over 200 years of history is threatened.