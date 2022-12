Not Available

An attempt by some evil Klingons to kidnap visitors at The Las Vegas Hilton is foiled when the 24th century starship U.S.S. Enterprise transports them safely aboard. Taken to the bridge, the guests are told by Commander Riker that the Klingons plan is to disrupt the future time-line. Riker orders Lt. Commander LaForge to take them through the Klingon battle-zone and back to the 20th century aboard a shuttle-craft so that the time-line can be restored.