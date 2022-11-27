Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Sky\'s the Limit - The Eclipse of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Not Available

Newly-produced feature-length documentary exploring the making of TNG's historic final season and focusing on the season's most important moments with recollections from the show's entire cast and key creative personnel spanning the series' 7 seasons. Includes an in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by the show's writers and producers as they attempted to wrap up all the continuing story lines and the difficulties in developing the two-hour series finale while at the same time prepping the first TNG theatrical film - STAR TREK: GENERATIONS with closing thoughts from all the key artists and actors responsible for the show's enduring success and featuring archival behind the scenes footage and photographs.