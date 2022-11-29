Star Wars - A New Hope Revisited

Not Available

Star Wars Revisited is a fan edit project by a man called Adywan. It started around 2004, when Ady found himself displeased with what the Special Editions of Star Wars had become. He started color-correcting the DVD version, but as he was doing so, he found that there were many things he could figure out how to do to make what he felt the Special Editions should have been. He worked on A New Hope for two years before releasing it in 2008 with a new sound mix, new effects, new music, and hundreds of tiny tweaks.