2002

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 15th, 2002

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ten years after the invasion of Naboo, the galaxy is on the brink of civil war. Under the leadership of a renegade Jedi named Count Dooku, thousands of solar systems threaten to break away from the Galactic Republic. When an assassination attempt is made on Senator Padmé Amidala, the former Queen of Naboo, twenty-year-old Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is assigned to protect her. In the course of his mission, Anakin discovers his love for Padmé as well as his own darker side. Soon, Anakin, Padmé, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are drawn into the heart of the Separatist movement and the beginning of the Clone Wars.

Cast

Ewan McGregorObi Wan Kenobi
Natalie PortmanPadmé Amidala
Hayden ChristensenAnakin Skywalker
Ian McDiarmidChancellor Palpatine
Samuel L. JacksonMace Windu
Christopher LeeCount Dooku

