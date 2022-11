Not Available

After you witness the stunning Jedi action in Episode III, you can experience it yourself in the Star Wars: Episode III video game. Discover how game developers at LucasArts worked closely on set and behind the scenes with George Lucas, cast and crew to create the most authentic Jedi experience ever. With the collaboration of Lucas, stunt coordinator Nick Gillard, and Hayden Christensen, Episode III is the first game that truly gives you all the powers of a Jedi Knight.