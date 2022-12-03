Star Wars - Episode IV: 2004 Special Edition Revisited

Not Available

Star Wars: Revisited represents perhaps the boldest and most sophisticated of any of the fan edits of Star Wars EP IV: ANH. Star Wars: Revisited not only fixes errors and technical limitations to the film that should have been made in the first SE, but gives us a whole new vision for the movie, tying it to the rest of the Star Wars saga while correcting many of the excesses of the original SE. Shots are re-mastered and restored, special effect shots are re-composited and whole new sequences are created, giving the viewer a taste of what the SE could have been.