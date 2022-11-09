1980

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

May 17th, 1980

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

The epic saga continues as Luke Skywalker, in hopes of defeating the evil Galactic Empire, learns the ways of the Jedi from aging master Yoda. But Darth Vader is more determined than ever to capture Luke. Meanwhile, rebel leader Princess Leia, cocky Han Solo, Chewbacca, and droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are thrown into various stages of capture, betrayal and despair.

Cast

Mark HamillLuke Skywalker
Harrison FordHan Solo
Carrie FisherPrincess Leia
David ProwseDarth Vader
Billy Dee WilliamsLando Calrissian
Anthony DanielsC-3PO

