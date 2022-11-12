Star Wars: Hunted

Not Available

It is a time of peace. The era of the Skywalker is long over. The force rests in balance as the Jedi and Sith are no more. Only their lessons and tools for the next generation remain. Deep in the forest of an uninhabited island on Kashyyyk, bounty hunter, Tarrick Derain, has one final mission he must complete before he can be at peace. Haunted by his past, he searches for former bounty hunter, now outlaw, Sival Coban, his equal in combat and skill with the blade of a lightsaber, once the weapon of the Jedi. The former hunter rests hidden on the grassy planet, ready and waiting for the duel for his life...