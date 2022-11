Not Available

After seeing Leia’s Space Date profile, Duke Dirtfarmer and Larry Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi set out on a quest to hang out with the hot princess on Laser Moon. They hitch a ride with laser tag dominators Han Solo and Chewbacca on the condition that they buy the nachos. Meanwhile, Creepio’s memory has returned and he attempts to take over Laser Moon from Regional Manager Darth Vader.