"Scene 38 ReImagined" is about the final confrontation between Ben Kenobi & Darth Vader in "A New Hope" nearly 20 years after the events of "Revenge Of The Sith." This is a one-off story driven scene reflecting the characters in its chronological order from the point of Revenge of the Sith through Rebels, Rogue One, and all canon material leading to A New Hope.