Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode I: Army of the Republic

This is a fan edit and the first episode of smudger9's Clone Wars Movie Series. The original movie and six episodes of the TV series (Cat & Mouse, The Hidden Enemy, Clone Cadets, Rookies, Arc Troopers and Grievous Intrigue) are presented in the classical Star Wars movie structure, providing the first part of a progressive bridge between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Jabba's son storyline from the Movie has been completely removed and replaced by the story of a group of rookie Clone Troopers, culminating in the spectacular battle of Kamino.