Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode II: A New Threat

Not Available

This is a fan edit and smudger9's second episode of my Clone Wars Movie Series. Seven episodes of the TV series (Cloak of Darkness, Lair of Grievous, Death Trap, Lethal Crackdown and the Malevolence Trilogy) are presented in the classical Star Wars movie structure. Carrying on from Episode I, the Clone Wars continue to rage. Republic forces have captured Viceroy Gunray and it is up to Luminary Unduly and Ahsoka Tano to escort this valuable prisoner to Coruscant. Meanwhile, the Seperatists continue to ambush Republic fleets with a deadly new battleship. Can this new weapon be stopped before Count Dooku's forces take control of the outer rim?