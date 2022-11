Not Available

Nine episodes of the TV series are presented in the classic Star Wars movie structure. Carrying on from Episode II, the Separatists have taken control of the Outer Rim and launched an attack on the planet Ryloth. With Jedi master Di trapped on the surface, Anakin Skywalker leads an assault to break the blockade and free Ryloth. With the Jedi distracted the evil lord of the Sith plans a strike on the Jedi Temple, which could spell the end of the Jedi order.