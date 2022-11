Not Available

This is a fan edit and the fifth of smudger9's Clone Wars movie series. 6 episodes of the Clone Wars TV series edited into a seamless theatrical Star Wars movie including the classic opening crawl and Pan shot. This is the fifth instalment of my Clone Wars Movie Series and centres on the Return of Darth Maul... see how he survived his defeat to Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace to eventually appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the Rebels TV series.