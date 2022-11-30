Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back Revisited

Not Available

In 2008, a relatively unknown Faneditor going by the name of Adywan shook the Fanediting galaxy with his release of 'Star Wars: Revisited'. From that day, Faneditors and film enthusiasts from around the world (and we'd like to think throughout the galaxy…) have waited in eager anticipation for the continuation of Adywan's Revisited saga. That day has arrived! Prepare yourself to relive the magic of Star Wars with Adywan's 'The Empire Strikes Back Revisited'. Come watch the speeders fly, the heroes flee and the sabers clash in this instant Fanediting classic. We'll see you in a galaxy far, far away…