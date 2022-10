Not Available

In 2009, Casey Pugh asked thousands of Internet users to remake "Star Wars: A New Hope" into a fan film, 15 seconds at a time. Contributors were allowed to recreate scenes from Star Wars however they wanted. Within just a few months SWU grew into a wild success. The creativity that poured into the project was unimaginable. In 2010 Star Wars Uncut won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media.