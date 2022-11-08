Star Whores: The Vampires Strike Back!

Not Available

Taking place in the vicious bowels of Verona City, N.Y. USA..a corrupt, brutal and dystopic (but, kooky) metropolis , called Verona City...Cartoonist/Author and Adapted Screenwriter: Romeo Montague (the alias of the re-animated, man-made android: Patient Zero, aka The Ghoulfinder), a skilled, (but, faded, bloated and drunken) mutated former vampire-slaying hit-man/ ex-pimp and ancient relics collector , returns in this campy, erotic sequel to the popular TWI Studio underground cult-classic: "Frankenpimp (2009)"; to fight Rico (aka Ah Puch..aka Green Eyes), a jive-ass super-pimp, possessed by an evil, ancient South American demon. With his star-crossed bad-girl, ex-hooker/secret agent girlfriend: Julie Capuletti, they run into an assortment of weird, eerie and colorfully erotic characters, in the kooky U.S. metropolis of Verona City, N.Y. and his sexy, ghoulish, buxom bloodsucking star-beast minions.