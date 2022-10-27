Not Available

The first Star Wreck animation was inspired by the classic computer game Star Control 2. Star Wreck I was drawn frame by frame using Deluxe Paint Animation, so the visuals are just as crude as the dialogue. Then again, this was one of Samuli's animations to have dialogue. The only thing Star Wreck I has in common with the later episodes are the characters' names. The so called plot is simple: Plingons are attacking Earth and the CPP Kickstart must fight them off. The story is bad, the graphics are bad and the acting is really bad. This is a classic!