Star Wreck 2pi: Full Twist, Now!

The world was been conquered by Emperor James B. Pirk with the help of the Russians. Now everybody must speak Finnish and a huge space fleet is built. Captain Stöcklin joined the P-Fleet, after signing up while being very drunk. His first mission is to test a new FTL drive (the Hadron Twistdrive), since the original design did not work. In the beginning everything works fine, when they want to shut down the drive, the system doesn't react due to a software bug. The ships goes out of control and destroys a planet by accident.