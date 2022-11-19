Star Wreck 3

Not Available

Pirk's fumbling voyages continue in Star Wreck III - Wrath of the Romuclans. There were improvements in the graphics, a more complicated storyline, and lots of new, tasteless humour. Many consider this to be the funniest of the old episodes, although Pirk's excessive swearing did raise a few eyebrows back int he day... Star Wreck III saw the first of the now traditional red-shirted security guard jokes. Having wrecked his ship in the previous episode, Pirk now commands a brand new starship, and is sent to investigate a Romuclan attack plan on a backwater space station. It all ends with the most massive space battle in the history of the P-fleet, and it's lead by Pirk... With odds like that, does humanity stand a chance?