The fearless Starboyz riders of Akron, Ohio, perform their most amazing motorcycle stunts at full throttle in this action-packed video. This digitally remastered two-part collection features the speed-demon riders performing hair-raising stunts in FTP 2.5 and 3. The Starboyz' unbelievable motorcycle adventures are set to new music from Victory Records for a heart-pounding audiovisual experience.