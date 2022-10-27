1979

Starcrash

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

March 8th, 1979

Studio

Nat and Patrick Wachsberger Productions

A pair of smugglers manage to pick up a castaway while running from the authorities, who turns out to be the only survivor from a secret mission to destroy a mysterious superweapon designed by the evil Count Zartharn. The smugglers are soon recruited by the Emperor to complete the mission, as well as to rescue the Emperor's son, who has gone missing.

Cast

Marjoe GortnerAkton
Caroline MunroStella Star
Christopher PlummerThe Emperor
David HasselhoffSimon
Robert TessierThor
Joe SpinellCount Zartharn

