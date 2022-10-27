A pair of smugglers manage to pick up a castaway while running from the authorities, who turns out to be the only survivor from a secret mission to destroy a mysterious superweapon designed by the evil Count Zartharn. The smugglers are soon recruited by the Emperor to complete the mission, as well as to rescue the Emperor's son, who has gone missing.
|Marjoe Gortner
|Akton
|Caroline Munro
|Stella Star
|Christopher Plummer
|The Emperor
|David Hasselhoff
|Simon
|Robert Tessier
|Thor
|Joe Spinell
|Count Zartharn
