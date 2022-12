Not Available

As long a the sun rises in the East, we will begin Stardom shows with rookies and youngsters. This show is no different, as Hiromi Mimura and Konami join the rookies and children in battle. I continue to be sad that Konami hasn't found a real place in Stardom yet, she is much better than this, but it is what it is. Hanan is the best child on the roster but all have shown flashes of ability and could turn into real stars if they continue wrestling the next few years.