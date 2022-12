Stardom Dream Slam In Osaka

Not Available

The following results are from a recent World Wonder Ring STARDOM live event. The event took place on March 31st, 2018 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 in Osaka, Japan. 6 Man Tag Team Match Starlight Kid, Hanan and Natsumi defeated Nao Yamaguchi, Leo Onozaki and Ruaka. Triple Threat Match Saki Kashima defeated Natsu Sumire and Shiki Shibusawa. 8 Woman Elimination Tag Team Match Queen's Quest (Momo Watanabe, Viper, HZK and AZM) defeated Jungle Kyona, Kaori Yoneyama, Natsuko Tora and Konami. Tag Team Match Tam Nakano and Mayu Iwatani defeated Xia Brookside and Toni Storm. Wonder Of STARDOM Title Match Io Shirai (c) defeated Bea Priestley. Goddesses Of STARDOM Titles Match Oedo-tai (Hana Kimura and Kagetsu) (c) defeated La Familia del Apache (Mari Apache and Fabi Apache)