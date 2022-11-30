Stardom Queen's Fest

Not Available

Stardom's events can almost always be split in half as their show structure is very predictable. Their undercard suffers due to the fact they have so many young wrestlers and they don't leave wrestlers off cards if they are healthy. So you're always going to get the rookie match and the big gaijin tag match, that's life in the Stardom World. But once you get past that, Stardom has some truly amazing wrestlers that would blow the roof off any building in the world if given the chance. Both title matches here delivered, not only in execution but they also left the stories open so no one will be left behind - the stories of Tam Nakano and Momo Watanabe will continue to grow. Whether you watch it on Stardom World or find the Samurai TV version, the second half is certainly worth tracking down, particularly the main event