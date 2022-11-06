Not Available

This movie is about the "movies." A story that narrates how an ambitious mother and frustrated actress pushes her youngest son into a tragic career in show business. Her son becomes part of the tinsel world but realizes that he must disassociate himself from his illiterate mother for fear that his humble and humiliating background be exposed. In the end, they all suffer the consequences of their ambitions. Stardoom, one of Brocka's early directorial attempts, clearly puts across his vision and strong sense of realism despite the movie's commercial intent. Seventies matinee idol Walter Navarro plays the aspiring teen TV star while award-winning actress Lolita Rodriguez, essays the role of Toyang, the fussy stage mother.