Starfighters

Not Available

A graceful prince of a far away planet is forced to abandon his reign in order to escape from the perfidious Nitron, "the vampire interplanetary" that means to conquer the universe. When damage forces the spaceship in which he is traveling to the Earth, a girl aboard his craft confronts two generous champions of freedom and autonomy, "Mysterious El" and "El Volador", who are Masked Wrestlers from Bolivia. They take great care that she is familiarized with the land habits of earthlings, including making love and drinking beer. The prince learns from his new friends all the secrets of a galaxy ring, which can destroy all evil as well as burn rocks. Fearing that they will be attacked by the enemy, the girl decides to hide herself behind the identity of the earth singer Larossa, who had died a year previous.