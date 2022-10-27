Starflight: The Plane That Couldn't Land

1983

This is the story of Starflight One, the world's first "hypersonic plane," which flies faster and higher than any other commercial jet. On the night of its maiden flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, a freak accident incolving an unauthorized rocket launch sends Starflight One out of the atmosphere and into a decaying orbit around the Earth. With no heat shielding and limited oxygen, it is up to the bravery of the crew and the ingenuity of NASA and the plane's designers to save the passengers trapped on board.