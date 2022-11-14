Stargate: Base Gamma

Not Available

Following an exploration mission on P2S-569, and the discovery of an underground facility intact, the SGC made the decision to use the existing infrastructure to develop a new site: the Gamma Base. By the time the latter is fully operational, General O'Neill has assigned the majority of his manpower available for defense. In parallel, as part of the alliance against the Goa'old's, a fleet of Rebels Jaffas is expected in the system for military exercises and scientific trials. Even more than the ship arming tests, the goal of the allies is the understanding of the "white dwarf phenomenon" that stretches around the planet, because it seems to affect most advanced technologies. The SGC garrison is preparing to receive their allies. However, the Jaffas do not seem to be the ones planned, and their goals are more obscure .