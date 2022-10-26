Stargate SG-1: Children of the Gods

Not Available

Remastered, re-cut, re-imagined, remarkable! (keep in mind this is considered by some to be nothing more than censorship, removing the best lines and the only nudity, actually making runtime less, compare the Uncut to Final Cut and make up your own mind). The thrilling pilot episode of television's longest-running sci-fi series. An alien similar to Ra appears out of the Stargate, killing five soldiers and kidnapping another, a year after the original Stargate mission. A new team is assembled, including some old members, and they go in search of the missing soldier in order to find out how Ra could still be alive. Meanwhile, the alien Gou'ald kidnap Sha're and Skaara, implanting them with symbiotes and making them Gou'ald hosts.