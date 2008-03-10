Stargate: The Ark of Truth

SG-1 searches for an ancient weapon which could help them defeat the Ori, and discover it may be in the Ori's own home galaxy. As the Ori prepare to send ships through to the Milky Way to attack Earth, SG-1 travels to the Ori galaxy aboard the Odyssey. The International Oversight committee have their own plans and SG-1 finds themselves in a distant galaxy fighting two powerful enemies.
|Amanda Tapping
|Samantha Carter
|Christopher Judge
|Teal'c
|Michael Shanks
|Daniel Jackson
|Beau Bridges
|Hank Landry
|Claudia Black
|Vala Mal Doran
|Morena Baccarin
|Adria
