Stargaze II takes up where Stargaze left off. Featuring over 65 minutes of all new videos of the universe. Stargaze II is a must have DVD! Newly composed Doby Digital and DTS 5.1 Channel surround sound music from Opus 27 accompanies the video. A unique what's that feature allows you to stop playback at any point to find out what celestial object is on the screen.