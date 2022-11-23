Not Available

Stark Naked

    AVN Hall of Fame Director Steven Scarborough strips it down to the bare bones in Stark Naked! There's no need for a plot, no time for a set-up, hell - there's not even one stitch of clothing! Hot House Exclusive C.J. Knight debuts as a hard-hitting top, surprising everyone in a power-charged flip-flop scene with Exclusive Ross Hurston. Nick Piston makes his much heralded return to Hot House and brings new Hot House Exclusive Johnny Gunn, his real-life partner, along for the ride. When you've got a collection of horse-hung studs with raging hard-ons ready and waiting, there's only one way to see them in action - Stark Naked!

