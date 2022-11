Not Available

The main attractions of the Great Rayman Circus, a troupe in India, are 50 Nepalese girls whose high-wire acts are like nothing seen before. Courageous and dazzling, their mind-boggling performances include a stunt called the Starkiss, in which the acrobats hold on to a fast-spinning rope by their teeth. Yet for all the glitz, their everyday lives have no glory. Instead, they're isolated, away from their families and living under strict rules.