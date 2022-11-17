Starlet Review

Not Available

A musical revue featuring children, primarily girls, is presented. The first number has a chorus of girls performing a high kicking dance routine with tambourines, before two soloists, a boy and a girl, take center stage to do a gymnastic dance number. The girls chorus then takes over to perform a synchronized song and tap dance style number. Next, the young female orchestra leader introduces the Gumm Sisters, the three who sing and dance on stage by themselves. The final number has another chorus of dancing girls performing an Arabian-themed number.