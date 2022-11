Not Available

Nick is stuck in his apartment. He can’t move anything. He can’t open the cabinet, can’t pick up his bottle of Perrier, can’t open the door. He can’t even feed his fish! Suddenly, a British glam-rock band bursts in the door. The band informs Nick that he is dead and can’t leave. To escape his purgatory of abandoned dreams, he must learn the life lessons he ignored while living. Then, he’ll be judged and sent to either Heaven or hell – a jarring concept for an atheist like Nick.