Старо железо

A young Roma girl named Fati finds out about her grandmother’s illness—anemia due to iron-deficiency. Disappointed because of her lack of money to buy the necessary medicine, she sees a notice in a discarded newspaper: ‘Ecological Action: wagons for old iron arrive in train station for recycling’. She comes up with a creative plan and goes to see Andrej, the local mafia boss who often visits Grandmother Fatima for fortunetelling. The superstitious boss orders his bodyguards to rob the train and deliver the iron to the old lady. Amazed by the ironic story, the police officers release Perhan and help to obtain the necessary medication for Fatima.